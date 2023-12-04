Four illegal kidney harvesting gang members arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab police on Monday arrested another gang allegedly involved in illegal kidney harvesting in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Another scandal of illegal kidney harvesting came to light after Punjab police arrested four members of a gang allegedly involved in extracting the kidneys of the civilians in Islamabad.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadar, Sidra Khan stated that the gang allegedly extracted the kidneys of 90 people residing in Lahore.

SP Sidra Khan claimed that the accused took the citizen with them to Islamabad under the pretense of employment and the illegal kidney harvesting was done in a private farmhouse located in the capital.

Meanwhile, police efforts are underway to arrest the doctor involved in the scandal.

In October 2023, Punjab Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi announced that the Lahore police have arrested the gang including its leader involved in illegal kidney transplantation.

Addressing a press conference, the caretaker chief minister announced that the police team arresting the gang would be awarded Rs500,000. He further informed that Doctor Fawad Mukhtar and all persons of his gang have been apprehended.

Punjab CM claimed that Dr Fawad Mukhtar by unlawfully stealing, duping and grabbing money extracted 328 people’s kidneys and performed transplant.

The CM said the assistant of Dr Fawad gang doing operations was basically a motor mechanic and the same motor mechanic used to perform duties of administering anaesthesia to the people.