Four individuals arrested for attacking police mobile in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police on Wednesday arrested four individuals allegedly involved in the attack on police officers at Shahrae Faisal, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza stated that four individuals allegedly involved in vandalism of the police mobile and attacked police officials at Shahrae Faisal were arrested in several operations.

گذشتہ روز ایف ٹی سی کے قریب شارع فیصل کو بلاک کرنے پر جب پولیس پہنچی تو مشتعل افراد کی جانب سے شدید ہنگامہ آرائی کی گئی، دو پولیس موبائلوں کو بری طریقے سے توڑنے پھوڑنے کے بعد ایک اے ایس آئی سمیت چار اہلکاروں کو زخمی بھی کر دیا گیا واقعے کا مقدمہ صدع تھانے میں درج کرلیا pic.twitter.com/QWieqz8pRE — Nazir Shah (@SsyedHhussain) December 4, 2023

DIG police stated that the arrested individuals were identified as Shafi, Rahib, Asad, and Haroon, adding that a terrorism section has also been added to the First Information Report (FIR) against the attackers.

DIG Asad Raza revealed that after extracting the data of the arrested and fugitives involved in the police mobile attack, the four fugitives have been identified by the police.

As per the DIG statement, the four fugitives, identified as Zubair, Samad, Shehzad Hussain, and Sajid Ali, have criminal records as all four individuals were previously involved in criminal activities.

According to the details, the fugitive Zubair is booked in a case at Kalakot police station, while Sajid and Shehzad face charges at Bin Qasim and Azizabad police stations, respectively. Additionally, several cases were registered against Samad in Gadap, Johar, and Sahil police stations.

DIG South assured that all the suspects involved in the incident will be arrested soon.