Four injured in Quetta grenade blast

QUETTA: At least four persons including three women sustained wounds in a grenade blast near Sabzal Road in Quetta on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Another blast occurred in the country within a week after the Islamabad suicide blast, leaving four persons including three women wounded in the provincial capital of Balochistan.

Police officials said that the grenade explosion happened in a scrap shop, leaving four passers-by including three women injured.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for first aid and further medical treatment. Meanwhile, the local police cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The police found another grenade inside the shop for which the Bomb Disposal Squad was called to defuse the cracker.

The investigators started recording the statements of the eyewitnesses. The

Investigators are also recording testimonies of the eyewitnesses presented inside the shop to ascertain whether the grenade was thrown inside the shop or was hidden inside the scrap items.

