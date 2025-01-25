Four khwarij gunned down in Khyber IBO

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down four khwarij in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in District Khyber, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on 25 January 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Bagh, Khyber District on reported presence of khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, four khwarij including Kharji ring leaders Aziz ur Rehman@ Qari Ismail and Mukhlis were gunned down, while two khwarij got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, security forces killed eight khwarij in two intelligence-based operations in Tank and Khyber districts of the province.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Tank District on reported presence of khwarij,” the ISPR said. It added that during the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged khwarij location and resultantly six of them were killed.

In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber District, security forces successfully neutralized two khwarij.

In December last year, a Pakistan Army sepoy embraced martyrdom as security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border, killing four terrorists

“The movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghan border, was picked up by the security forces in the Rajgal area of District Khyber,” the ISPR stated.

It added the security forces effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate the PAk-afghan border, resultantly, four Khwarij were killed.