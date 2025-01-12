Nine Khwarij dead, four arrested in North Waziristan operations

RAWALPINDI: The Security Forces on Sunday killed nine Khwarij terrorists and arrested four others in two operations carried out in North Waziristan, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians, it further said.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the news release said.

Yesterday, the Security Forces killed five khwarij terrorists including their ring leader Shafiullah Shafi in an intelligence operation (IBO) in general area Maddi Dera Ismail Khan.

“During conduct of operation, our troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location, resultantly, five khwarij including Kharji ring leader Shafiullah@Shafi, were sent to hell,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Earlier, security forces killed 19 khwarij while three personnel embraced martyrdom in three separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“On reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Matani, Peshawar District,” the ISPR said. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, eight khwarij were killed.

It added that in another intelligence based operation conducted in general area Baizai, Mohmand District eight Khwarij were effectively engaged and neutralised by the security forces.