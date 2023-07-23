Four killed as landslide hits car in Skardu

SKARDU: At least four members of a family lost their lives after a vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a landslide in Skardu on Sunday, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The tragic incident took place on Juglot-Skardu Road near Shangus. Police officials said the landslide hit the car, resulting in the death of four family members.

According to rescue workers, three-person were injured in the accident. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said that three women and a child are among the deceased.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medicolegal formalities.

Earlier on July 7, five tourists had been killed and 2 others injured when a van plunged into a ravine in Skardu.

According to GB tourist police, a tourist van carrying 7 persons plunged into a gorge in Dayosai after colliding with another vehicle. Five tourists lost their lives on the spot.