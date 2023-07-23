Four killed as rain wreaks havoc in KP

PESHAWAR: At least four people were killed and several others were injured in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) as a result of heavy rains, a report issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday stated.

According to the PDMA report, 67 houses were partially damaged and seven houses were completely damaged due to floods and rains across the province.

On the instructions of the Relief Department, District Administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and related institutions are on alert, a spokesman of the Relief Department said.

The spokesman added that relief materials have been provided to the affected families of Upper Chitral and a detailed assessment of the damage will begin as soon as the flood waters recede in Lower Chitral.

Meanwhile, PDMA had issued a letter to all concerned institutions and district administration besides giving on-the-spot instructions to take precautionary measures regarding rains, flash floods, urban flooding, and flooding in rivers.

DG Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed said that people trapped in the Kabul River were also rescued by boats.

The Rescue 1122 officials also conducted a search operation by scuba diving.