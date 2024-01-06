Four killed in Hafizabad roof collapse

HAFIZABAD: At least four people were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Ramke Chattah area of Hafizabad district on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the family lit a fire on the roof to provide heat to their goats. The fire engulfed the roof of the rickety house and caved in, killing four people and injuring another four.

The rescue teams pulled out four bodies and four injured persons from the rubble. The condition of two of the injured was stated to be critical.

CM condoles deaths

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed condolences over the deaths in Hafizabad roof collapse incident.

He conveyed his sympathies to the heirs of the deceased. The chief minister directed the administration to provide basic medical treatment to the injured.

In a similar incident on Dec 24, nine members of the same family including women and children were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Terridi village of Abbottabad following eruption of fire in their home due to short circuit.