Four killed in Naushahro Feroze firing after returning from court

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Four people have been killed on their return from a court proceeding after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a vehicle near Link Road in Naushahro Feroze district of the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, unidentified people opened fire on a vehicle near link road in Naushahro Feroze, killing four people over personal enmity when they were returning from a court proceeding.

The victims have been identified as Umeed Ali Wagan, Saddam, Atta Muhammad and their driver. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital and according to police, they would be handed over to the families after medico-legal formalities.

“We have collected evidence from the crime spot and will arrest the suspects involved in the act,” they said.

This is not the first case when firing incidents have been reported after the court proceedings as in a similar matter recently, a man was killed and other sustained injuries due to firing by unknown armed men outside the District Court in Naushahro Feroze.

A stampede took place after the firing incident outside the court.

Read More: ONE KILLED, SEVEN INJURED IN FIRING INSIDE RAJANPUR COURT

The victim was identified as Bilal Mari while the identity of the injured remained unknown. The injured and body were rushed to the hospital.

The cause behind the killing could not be ascertained according to initial reports. The police were investigating the matter.