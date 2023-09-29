At least 13 killed, scores injured in Mastung ‘suicide’ blast

MASTUNG: At least 13 people were killed while more than 70 were wounded in a blast that took place in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the district administration, Mastung’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori was among the deceased.

Police said the explosion was a “suicide blast” and that the bomber exploded himself next to DSP Gishkori’s car.

An emergency has been imposed in all hospitals, they say.

Soon after the blast, security forces cordoned off the area and started collecting evidence from the crime scene.

Balochistan interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai said rescue teams have been dispatched to Mastung. He added the critically injured persons are being transferred to Quetta.

“Some of the injured are in critical condition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki has directed authorities to arrest those responsible for the blast.

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti strongly condemned the blast and expressed his grief at the loss of lives.

وزیر داخلہ سرفراز احمد بگٹی کی مستونگ میں مدینہ مسجد کے قریب دھماکے کی شدید مذمت، دھماکے میں قیمتی جانوں کے ضیاع پر گہرے دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار، عید میلاد النبی کے جلوس میں شرکت کیلئے آئے معصوم لوگوں پر حملہ انتہائی قبیح عمل ہے، دہشت گردوں کا کوئی دین اور مذہب نہیں ہوتا. — Ministry of Interior GoP (@MOIofficialGoP) September 29, 2023

Earlier this month, at least 11 people, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah, were injured in a blast in the same district.

The JUI-F leader who also serves as spokesman of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance got injured along with one of his aides and his gunman while on his way to Mangocher city of Balochistan in what authorities are calling a roadside blast.

Eight other people also got injured in the blast as a coaster carrying travellers was also affected.