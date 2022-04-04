Four legs and five feet? Elephant optical illusion baffles internet

This classic optical illusion has baffled social media users as they are unable to figure out how many legs the elephant has.

Some say the elephant is walking on the usual four legs, while others insist it has five.

The optical illusion, called the “L’egs-istential Quandary” first appeared in a 1990 book Mind Sights by pyschologist Roger Shepard. The book has some of the most popular, classic optical illusions of all time.

It surfaced on Reddit in 2017 and again in February, sparking a debate on whether the majestic beast has four or five legs.

A user, however, was able to give a definitive answer to the problem.

“The reason you’ve having trouble with this image is due to the fact that the artist responsible for this image was very clever,” they said.

“The only correct elephant leg in the drawing is the back left leg. That leg is completely intact, but the others aren’t.”

“If you look very closely, you’ll see that the rest of the legs have the foot missing from them. Basically, the artist chopped the feet off of the legs and put the images of the feet between the actual legs. Look closely at the image and you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about.”

