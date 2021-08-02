Four minor girls ‘abducted’ in Lahore

LAHORE: Four minor girls were allegedly abducted in the limits of Lahore’s Hanjarwal police station on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to police, a first information report (FIR) of the alleged abduction has been filed on a complaint of the father of two of the missing girls.

The complainant said his daughters, 10-year-old Anum and 11-year-old Kaneeza, went out with two girls from their neighbourhood to take a ride on the Orange Line Metro Train and has been missing since.

He suspected that they have been kidnapped by some unknown persons.

The police have launched investigation to trace out the whereabouts of the girls after registration of the FIR.

Meanwhile, the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) took notice of the alleged abduction of the minors and directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation to investigate the matter.

He instructed that a special team be constituted with all resources employed to track down the missing girls.