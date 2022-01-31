Four more Peshawar schools sealed after detection of COVID cases

PESHAWAR: As many as four schools and a hostel were sealed after detection of COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the district administration, four schools and a hostel were closed. Government Girls Higher Secondary School located in University Town, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Wadpaga, two schools located in Hayatabad and Warsik Road and a Benazir Girls Hostel have been sealed after students tested COVID-19 positive.

So far more than 20 schools have been closed in Peshawar amid sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

The colleges closed include Government Associate College for Women Dhoke Mangtal and Government Associate College for Women Jhanda Chichi.

99 students and employees were found infected with Covid-19 at these institutes. It is noteworthy that in Rawalpindi alone, around 50 educational institutions have been closed between Dec 22 and Jan 27.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to extend curbs on schools in cities with over 10 per cent positivity rate of COVID-19 cases till mid-February.

The country’s nerve centre for COVID response decided that schools in cities having an infection rate of over 10pc will allow classes for students aged below 12 years with 50 per cent attendance (staggered days). However, classes for students (fully vaccinated) over the age of 12 years will continue with full attendance.

