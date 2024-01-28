Four of family axed to death in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: At least four members of a family were axed to death on Sunday in Sheikhupura, ARY News reported.

As per details, the brutal incident occurred in Saddar police station area of Sheikhupura where four members of family were allegedly murdered while one sustained injuries.

The deceased who were killed with a sharp tool include 80-year-old Shah Muhammad, his 62-year-old wife Ushra, 18-year-old daughter Kiran and 8-year-old grandson.

Moreover, the police officials arrived at the spot of incident immediately after receiving the information and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, at least five persons were killed in armed men’s attack on a village in Ghotki. Police said that unidentified armed men attacked Jam Bajar village leaving at least five persons dead and two injured in the shooting incident.

The deadly incident is result of an ongoing feud between two clans, according to police. “The accused had attacked on a Bethak (meeting place) of the village,” police said.

Read more: Five killed in armed attack on Ghotki village

Lawlessness prevails in Ghotki and other districts of upper Sindh owing to geographic proximity with the katcha area (riverine forests) infamous for criminal activities of bandit gangs patronized by tribal chieftains and influentials.

The riverine forests in Sindh and southern belt of Punjab have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.