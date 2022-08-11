Four of family killed in Hyderabad gas explosion

HYDERABAD: At least four members of a family, including women, were burnt to death, and seven others seriously injured in an explosion caused by a gas leak in a house located in Hyderabad’s Pathan Colony, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in Hyderabad’s Pathan Colony a day ago when the family had forgotten to turn off the gas hob at night following a gas outage in the area.

The gas accumulated in the house and explosion took place when one of the women of the house lit a match to prepare breakfast, said police.

Consequently, 11 people were severely burnt by the flames and were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi in critical condition.

Four people succumbed to injuries today, said police. Those killed in the incident were identified as Usha, Anita, Sawatri and Ratan.

