Four officials of Swabi University found involved in issuing fake degrees

SWABI: Four officials including an office assistant were found involved in issuing fake degrees of Swabi University following a thorough probe into the complaints, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Following the revelations of fake degrees’ issuance, an inspection team had been constituted to ascertain the fact and responsible persons.

The inspection team has confirmed the involvement of four officials of Swabi University in issuing fake degrees to many people.

The inspection team revealed that an office assistant, junior clerk, bookbinder and naib qasid were among the responsible persons. It was learnt that the varsity employees had also received fake degrees including the P&D assistant director and the wife and brother of a deputy registrar.

After the development, the vice-chancellor of Swabi University issued a show-cause notice to the former controller of examinations.