Four passenger arrested at Karachi airport over fake documents

By Salah Uddin
KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration circle on Sunday arrested four passengers for possessing fake visa in two different operations at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesperson stated that out of the four arrested passengers, three were found with counterfeit visas for Guinea, while one passenger landed from Iraq to Karachi airport on fake visa.

The arrested accused, named Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Asghar, and Abdul Jabbar, payed a hefty amount of money to obtained fake visas from an agent.

While the other accused, Daniyal, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan, had obtained his Iraqi visa from an agent for Rs 250,000 without visiting the Iraqi embassy.

All four accused have been transferred to the FIA Passport Circle for further legal action.

