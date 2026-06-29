Four pelicans seized from poachers released at Haleji Lake

KARACHI: The Sindh Wildlife Department officials released four pelicans into their natural habitat at Haleji Lake Wildlife Sanctuary after they were seized during an illegal transport bid to Karachi by poachers.

According to officials, 15 pelicans were taken into custody during transit from Dadu to Karachi. Their eyes had been stitched shut with needle and thread brutally, the department with a procedure open the eyes of all seized pelicans.

The wildlife team upon detailed examination, found that 11 of the pelicans had their wings clipped and were unable to fly. Four pelicans were found to have intact wings. Considering their condition, they were released into their natural habitat at Haleji Lake. The remaining 11 pelicans have been shifted to the pond at Karachi Zoo for care.

The birds will be kept at the place and will be cared until they rehabilitate to their natural strength, officials added.

The arrested three suspects had concealed the pelicans by keeping goats in the same vehicle.

An official said that the birds were likely poached from Manchhar Lake, which spread over parts of Dadu and Jamshoro districts and a key bird habitat.