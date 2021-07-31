Saturday, July 31, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Four perish, ten hurt as van catches fire in Punjab

test

ROJHAN: At least four people, children among them, were killed while ten others sustained burn injuries when a passenger van they were travelling in caught fire near the Shamsabad toll plaza on Saturday, reported ARY News.

Rescue officials relayed that three children were among those burnt to death in the fire.

The dead and injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility, the officials added.

Also Read: DEATH TOLL IN KARACHI PASSENGER VAN FIRE JUMPS TO 15

It has not yet been determined how the van caught the fire, nor was there any immediate word as to the identities of those killed and injured in the horrific incident.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.