Four policemen died as vehicle overturned in Sindh

KANDHKOT: In a tragic incident, at least four policemen were lost their lives and three sustained injuries after a police mobile patrolling in Kandhkot city of Sindh met with an accident, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to reports, a police mobile overturned during a patrol on the Indus Highway near Kandhkot after the tie rod of the vehicle broke.

Following the accident, the rescue officials confirmed the death of four policemen while three others injured.

The rescue officials shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital Kandhkot.

SSP Kashmore in a statement asserted that after the funeral prayers, the bodies of the policemen were sent to their native villages.