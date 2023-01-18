Four security personnel martyred in cross-border firing from Iran

RAWALPINDI: Four security personnel embraced martyrdom in a cross-border terror attack from Iran border in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the incident occurred when terrorists from across the Pakistan-Iran border targeted a convoy of security personnel patrolling along the divide in the Chukab Sector of Balochistan’s Panjgur District.

The ISPR said that the militants used Iranian soil to “target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border”. Iran has been asked to hunt down the terrorists on their side, the ISPR statement said.

Earlier in the day, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that four terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Hoshab.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on the hideouts of the terrorists in Hoshab.

During the exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed, the ISPR added. The statement noted that a considerable quantity of weapons and ammunition were also recovered in the IBO.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s law and order situation has worsened over the past few months, with terrorist groups like the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan executing attacks on law enforcement agencies (LEAs) across the country.

