Four soldiers martyred, 5 injured in ‘dastardly’ Zhob garrison attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred while five others were critically injured after militants launched a “dastardly attack” on the Zhob garrison in northern Balochistan, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that, a group of terrorists launched a dastardly attack on the garrison, mentioning that the initial attempt to sneak into the facility was “checked by soldiers on duty”.

“In ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the terrorists have been contained into a small area at the boundary,” the ISPR said, adding that three “heavily armed terrorists” had been killed so far.

“A clearance operation by security forces is underway to apprehend remaining two terrorists as well,” the statement said.

“Security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan,” it added.

On July 6, Pakistan Army major embraced martyrdom during a gun battle with terrorists in district Khyber’s Shakas area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

According to army’s media wing, the incident took place when security forces launched an intelligence-based operation (IBO) between the night of July 5-6 in the area after they received information about the presence of terrorists.

“While establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes of terrorists was underway, a party of terrorists was spotted by Major Abdullah who was leading the operation from the front,” the statement said.

When the forces intercepted them, the ISPR said, a heavy exchange of fire ensued, resulting in the martyrdom of Major Shah — a 33-year-old resident of Kohat.