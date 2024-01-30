Four soldiers martyred, nine terrorists killed in Balochistan attacks: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Nine terrorists including three suicide bombers have been killed as the security forces thwarted an attack in Mach and Kolpur Complexes in Balochistan, Inter-Services Press Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, multiple terrorists including suicide bombers attacked Mach and Kolpur Complexes in Balochistan on the night between January 29 and 30, which was effectively responded by Law Enforcement Agencies.

The ISPR said that security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized to respond to the attack. As a result, nine terrorists including three suicide bombers have been killed and the other three were injured.

According to the military’s media wing, four brave members of Law Enforcement Agencies, having fought gallantly as well as two innocent civilians embraced martyrdom during intense exchange of fire.

Effective response by Law Enforcement Agencies is a testament of their unrelenting resolve in fight against terrorism. Pakistan’s Security Forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other Law Enforcement Agencies to ensure peace & stability in the country.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that the security forces have killed six terrorists in a clearance operation in Machh. Security agencies thwarted three-pronged coordinated attack carried out by terrorists in Balochistan’s Machh area, interim information minister Jan Achakzai earlier said.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the minister claimed that the coordinated attacks were carried out by militants affiliated with the Aslam Achoo group.

“Fortunately, no damage made to any installations, and no casualties sustained by our security forces,” Jan Achakzai said.