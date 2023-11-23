Four terrorists from banned organization killed in Turbat

TURBAT: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed four terrorists from banned organization during a targeted operation in Turbat, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the CTD officials carried out a targeted operation on Pisni Road near Turbat and killed four terrorists affiliated with the banned organization.

The law enforcers recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives from the possession of the dead terrorists.

The encountered terrorists were involved in attacks on forces and civilians.

Earlier in the day, a joint operation of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) along with other law enforcement officials was conducted on a tip-off in the SITE area of Karachi, resulting in the arrest of four terrorists affiliated with the banned organization Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The CTD spokesperson revealed that the arrested individuals – Identified as Amin alias Munna, Shahnawaz alia Saleem Mechanic, Maaz Khan, and Yaseen – had created a secret cell of the banned organization in the Orangi Town area of Karachi.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrested individuals are allegedly involved in several target-killing incidents in Manghopir, and Pakistan Bazaar areas and are also accused of killing Maulana Rahim and Shamim Khan in the Iqbal Market area of Karachi.

The spokesperson further revealed that Amin alias Munna has served jail for more than nine years in 27 murder cases, while Shahnawaz alias Saleem was sent to jail for nine months in multiple murder cases.

Meanwhile, the police during the raid recovered three pistols and a motorcycle from the possession of the arrested terrorists.