Four terrorists gunned down in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down four terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) Intelligence Based Operation (IBO), ARY News reported, citing ISPR.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the security forces conducted the “IBO on the reported presence of terrorists”.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between Pakistan security forces and the terrorists, as a result of which four terrorists were gunned down.

The terrorists were identified as Mustafa, Qismatullah and Islamuddin, who were involved in an attack over security forces and civilians. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the custody of the killed outlaws.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” the ISPR stated.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Earlier, security forces foiled a terrorist attack on Pakistan Navy’s Airbase PNS Siddique in Turbat, late Monday night.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) four terrorists armed with heavy weapons and explosives attacked the Naval base in Turbat. However, timely action by navy personnel thwarted the assault, preventing any harm to the base or its personnel.