Four terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: A wanted terrorist ring leader, Ibrahim alias Musa was killed among four other terrorists on Saturday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces on the reported presence of terrorists in the general area, Khaisoor of North Waziristan District, ARY News reported.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which the four terrorists were sent to hell, including a High-Value Target (HVT), Terrorist ring leader Ibrahim alias Musa, who was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, it said.

The sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR said.

On Wednesday, security forces killed seven terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Tank district, ISPR said.

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Kiri Machan Khel area of the Tank district on the night of November 14-15 following the reported presence of terrorists.

An intense fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists, as a result of which seven terrorists were killed, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. Terrorist hideouts were also busted during the operation.