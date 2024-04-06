29.9 C
Four terrorists killed in separate IBOs in Panjgur, North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were gunned down in separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan and Panjgur districts, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, an IBO (intelligence-based operation) was conducted in Panjgur District of Balochistan on reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists, including wanted militant Asad aka Hasrat were gunned down. Meanwhile, the security forces also recovered arms, ammunition and explosives from their possession.

In a separate operation in North Waziristan District, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which two terrorists were killed. “Weapons, ammunition & explosives were also recovered from them”, the ISPR noted.

The military’s media wing added that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians in the area.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR concluded.

Read More: Security forces kill eight terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

The operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier in the day, ISPR said security forces killed eight terrorists in an Intelligence-based operations (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK).

As per statement, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan. The security forces after an intense fire exchange killed eight terrorists.

The eliminated terrorists were involved in attacks on law enforcers and civilians, the ISPR said. Weapons and explosives were also confiscated from the dead outlaws.

