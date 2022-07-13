Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least four terrorists were killed by security forces in the Datta Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said “Pakistan army troops observed and engaged terrorists’ movement in the general area, North Waziristan District.”

“During the exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed,” it said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the ISPR said.

Separately on July 6, a 23-year-old soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an operation in Mir Ali Tehsil of KP’s North Waziristan district on information of the presence of terrorists.

A heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists took place during the operation. “During the exchange of fire, 23-year-old Sepoy Waheed Khan of Nowshera embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR added.

