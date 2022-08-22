Four tourists die in bus crash

Two of the dead tourists were Colombians, while the other two have yet to be identified, said the regional government of Cusco, where the ancient Inca citadel is located.

Amongst the injured were four French people, two Greeks, two Israelis, two Canadians, two Argentines, two Peruvians, a Dutch person and one more unidentified person.

The minibus fell down “a ravine of a little more than 100 meters,” said Roberto Sanchez, the tourism and foreign business minister.

The accident happened Sunday night around 100 kilometers from the city of Cusco, the former Incan empire capital which is the main departure point for many people visiting the Machu Picchu World Heritage site.

“There was fog where the accident happened,” added Sanchez, who said the tourists were heading back from Machu Picchu, which is set in the Andes mountains.

He said some of the injured tourists would soon be transferred to the Peruvian capital Lima by an Air Force plane.

Road accidents are common in Peru where speeding, poor road surfaces, a lack of road signs and little control by authorities exacerbate the problem.

Three weeks ago, 16 people died when another minibus crashed into a ravine in the central Junin province.

Some 5,000 tourists daily visit Machu Picchu, which was built in the 15th century by the Inca emperor Pachacutec.

