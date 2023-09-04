28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 4, 2023
Four Ukrainian boats carrying troops in Black Sea destroyed: Russia

AFP
AFP
MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday it had destroyed four Ukrainian military boats carrying troops in the Black Sea.

“Naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed 4 ‘Willard Sea Force’ US-made high-speed military boats with landing groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Russia’s defence ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry said the boats were “traveling in the direction of Cape Tarkhankut on the Crimean coast”, without providing further details.

In a similar attack on August 30, Russia said its forces destroyed four Ukrainian military boats carrying up to 50 soldiers in the Black Sea.

Earlier on Monday morning, the ministry said it had repelled a separate Ukrainian attack over the Black Sea.

“Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed in the air over the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula,” it wrote on Telegram.

Crimea was last attacked on Saturday, when Russia destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones that targeted the bridge connecting the peninsula to the Russian mainland.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow’s Ukraine offensive but has recently come under more intense, increased attacks.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it aims to take back Crimea.

On August 24, Ukraine said it flew its flag on Crimea, in a symbolic win during a “special operation” to mark its second wartime Independence Day.

