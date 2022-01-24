Four Ways To Overcome Financial Stress Caused by COVID-19

By Romana Mateen: Covid-19 pandemic has effected the lower and middle class, thus bringing a radical change globally. Those hit by it arose very anxiously about overcoming it, as it is still persistent.

The biggest question, which comes, is how to overcome the financial crisis. The lingering effects of Covid-19 have led to an increase in financial stress among consumers, particularly those who have lost loved ones, jobs, and businesses.

Even in economies like the US, a huge number of people were getting their daily meals from food banks and sought financial help.

Here are some ways to overcome the financial woes during the pandemic and the resultant recession and inflation.

Go Installments on Utility Bills

It is not easier to cut off on daily utilities, yet you can try tackling your problems one by one. Power companies in Pakistan allow you to pay your bills in installments.

If you have rented out an apartment, you can also seek help from the community by paying maintenance fee in installments.

Develop a Budget

If the amount is tight in your hands, try tracking your expenses for a month or two to see how you are going with it. Write each expenditure and each bill paid in a notebook or spreadsheet.

After tracking down, go through the list and see which expenses can off and which are essential. From there, try developing a monthly budget and stick to it.

Seeking a Financial Planner

In Financial Stresses, if one cannot determine where to start, there are organizations available free of cost, helping to organize funds and suggesting where to invest.

These days, many institutions provide free classes, which are also available online discussing where to invest your money in Covid-19. These days, many institutions provide and move you towards a positive direction giving you the strength to search your inner self and find out where to invest and use your skills in a beneficial manner

“That could include anything from helping you organize your finances, making a plan to manage debt or assessing where to pull money from savings or retirement”, said Moore.

Do not make Financial Decisions at once

Tackle with the situation, Do not grab an opportunity at once visualize its pros and cons. If investing what are the positive impacts and when will, the investments bear fruit. If there is any negative impact on your financial will, you can survive it. Think of the points before investing

• Calculate your finances and identify stress points.

• Make a list of all assets that you have in your name

• Keep an eye on all your debits and credits.

• Find out the core strengths that you can use to make money.

Make alternative plans; if plan one fails switch to another. Planning and not executing can lead to more troubles because of inappropriate decisions

You have a plan and alternative plans in store. Now is the time to execute those plans. Start in the right direction and save up for the unforeseen future. As tomorrow never comes

The bottom line is, It is difficult to predict what the next several months will bring. Making changes to your money game will be crucial for many people associated with you.

Face the music and move on towards your goals.

