Four women allegedly raped by gang of dacoits in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: In a terrible incident, four women including two sisters were allegedly raped by a gang of dacoits in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The terrible incident took place in Dasuha town of Punjab’s Faisalabad district where six dacoits allegedly raped four women on December 28 at midnight.

According to the report, the gang of dacoits stormed dera of a landlord Babar Ali. After looting valuables, they tied up the servants in the house and raped four women.

It was learnt that the police kept pressurising the rape victims to refrain from registering a case and only lodged a First Information Report (FIR) of a dacoity incident. Later, the section of rape was also included in the FIR on January 1.

The complainant alleged that medico-legal examination of two victims was not being conducted. The complainant also claimed that one of the suspects was also caught via sniffer dog but he was not interrogated by the police.

