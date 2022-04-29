Four wounded in ‘cylinder blast’ at Multan’s Shehbaz Sharif Hospital

MULTAN: At least four persons including two women sustained injuries in a cylinder blast at Shehbaz Sharif Hospital in Multan on Friday, ARY News reported.

After the cylinder explosion, the first floor of the Shehbaz Sharif Hospital caught fire. Rescue sources said that two women were among the four wounded persons.

The director of the emergency rescue unit said that the evidence of a cylinder explosion was not found in the initial probe. Glasses of the nearby buildings were shattered due to the high-intensity explosion at the hospital.

According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim, a cylinder blew up at the hospital’s laboratory. He added that the officials are inspecting the reasons behind the explosion.

The wounded persons and patients were shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

