VIDEO: Four-year-old helps save home by alerting dad to kitchen fire

A close call was caught on camera as a 4-year-old Florida girl alerted her father to a kitchen fire. Amelia Jermyn was playing in the kitchen and the adjacent living room when she noticed a fire in the kitchen, reports local media.

Once she notices the fire, she is seen approaching the area to take a look and can be heard mumbling the words, “That’s a fire. Oh no, my dad is gonna kill me,” while maintaining a safe distance. After a few decisive seconds, where she can be heard saying “think, think”, she sprints towards her father who is in another room. Her father then rushes into the kitchen, as the dogs of the house run around confused, and is initially shocked by the fire. He, however, immediately moves the errant air fryer that started the fire into the swimming pool and douses the rest of the flames with water from a cup.

Soon after the incident, Mr Jermyn shared the video.

Mr Jermyn was brushing his teeth when the incident occurred. Speaking to News4JAX, he said, “She was like ‘Dad, you have to see this’ and I don’t know why, so I was, like, ‘Ok, fine.’ So I am brushing my teeth and walking out of the room.”

He added, “And, I couldn’t comprehend it. You know what I mean? As soon as you see it, there’s no way this is going on right now, and I look and the air fryer is on fire.”

He added that the air fryer was used to cook chicken nuggets and french fries 30 minutes before the incident. The food had been consumed and the appliance was simply “sitting on the stove” when it caught fire. Except for Mr Daniel suffering a few burns on the leg, none of the other family members, including the dogs, sustained any injuries.