Fourth cyclone alert issued for coastal areas of Karachi

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department has issued the fourth cyclone alert, indicating that a cyclone has formed in the Northeast Arabian Sea, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per Meteorological Department, the storm is currently located about 170 km south and southeast of Karachi and is expected to move initially towards the west and northwest.

As a result of the storm, heavy rains are forecasted in different areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, and Sajawal.

Additionally, Ole – Hail consists of timy and sometimes big balls of ice that fall like rain from the sky – is anticipated in areas such as Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, and Sanghar.

The alert has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the open sea until August 31.

Earlier in the day, Karachi experienced the severe effects of a deep depression in the Arabian Sea, with strong winds causing trees to fall in various areas, resulting in the tragic death of a woman.

Rescue officials reported that a tree fell near Stadium Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi, fatally injuring a woman whose identity remains unknown.

Additionally, strong winds caused a tree to topple in Gulistan-e-Johar Block 10, while another tree in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 17 fell onto electric wires, disrupting the area’s power supply and affecting traffic flow.

The cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea, currently about 200 kilometers from Karachi, is moving at a speed of 60 to 70 km per hour.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz stated that while the storm is not expected to directly hit Karachi or the Sindh coastline, its effects will likely result in heavy rainfall across the province.