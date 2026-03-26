Fox McCloud added to Super Mario Galaxy Movie — Which Nintendo heroes could follow?

Fox McCloud is blasting off into the world of movies. The iconic space pilot from Star Fox and the Super Smash Bros. series was announced Thursday as joining The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, sparking excitement among fans of Nintendo’s sprawling universe.

Fox McCloud had made a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in an earlier trailer, but now his appearance is official. No voice actor has been confirmed yet, leaving audiences curious about who will bring the legendary pilot to life.

First introduced in 1993 on the Super Nintendo with Star Fox, Fox McCloud went on to star in Star Fox 64, Star Fox Adventures, Star Fox: Assault, Star Fox: Command, and even the unreleased Star Fox 2 in 2017.

Yet for many, he’s equally famous as a fighter in Super Smash Bros., where he’s been a mainstay since the 1999 original on Nintendo 64, alongside Mario, Luigi, Donkey Kong, and Yoshi.

Fox McCloud’s addition to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hints at a broader Super Smash Bros. crossover. The film previously teased a Pikmin linked to Captain Olimar, another beloved Smash Bros. character. Could Samus, Captain Falcon, or other Nintendo heroes join the adventure next? Fans will have to wait until April 1, when the movie lands in theaters.

With Fox McCloud officially in the lineup, the film is shaping up to be a galaxy-spanning celebration of Nintendo’s most iconic characters, blending classic franchises with a cinematic twist.