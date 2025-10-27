Foyle’s War now streaming on Netflix: British drama fans rejoice!

Netflix has recently added the acclaimed detective drama Foyle’s War, a show that captures the charm of 20th-century narratives akin to Call the Midwife and Mr Selfridge.

Centred around the stoic DCI Christopher Foyle, portrayed by Michael Kitchen, the series first aired on ITV in the early 2000s, initially set during the Second World War and extending into the Cold War era.

Each film-length episode features a new murder case, showcasing a stellar British cast that includes Peter Capaldi, David Tennant, Emily Blunt, Rosamund Pike and Andrew Scott. Set against a picturesque countryside backdrop, viewers can expect to see vintage cars, Mackintoshes, and the quintessential hats of the era.

Created by Anthony Horowitz, Foyle’s War was commissioned in 2002 as a successor to Inspector Morse following the death of its lead, John Thaw. Despite an attempt by ITV to cancel the show in 2007 after its seventh series finale, the outcry from 7.6 million viewers led to its revival. Fans expressed their dissatisfaction through letters, demanding more episodes, which prompted the show to return in 2013 with additional instalments set during the Cold War.

The series has garnered a dedicated fan base, including notable personalities like Steve Coogan, and is often hailed as one of Britain’s finest dramas. One Google reviewer, Anil Heendeniya, praised it as “easily among the best police procedurals ever broadcast”, commending its engaging storytelling that respects the audience’s intelligence. Another fan, Cousin Jack, described it as “one of the best presentations” he has seen in decades, highlighting the exceptional cast, settings and narratives.

Asanka Sovis also expressed admiration, calling it “one of the best TV series in my favourite list” and noting the consistently high quality throughout its run. The series has solidified its place in television history, captivating viewers eager for a thrilling and intelligent viewing experience.