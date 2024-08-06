web analytics
FPCCI pleads Supreme Court to order forensic audit of IPPs

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has pleaded to the Supreme Court for forensic audit of the IPPs.

The petitioner asked the apex court to issue order for recovery of the surplus profit paid to the independent power producers (IPPs).

The FPCCI also called court order for amendment in agreements with IPPs with the condition that the payments will be made over supply of the electricity.

The businessmen’s body pleaded to the court to declare the policies of year 1994, 2002 and 2015 with regard to the IPPs as null and void.

“The Supreme Court shall declare that the government could not earn profit over the basic need like the electricity,” FPCCI has pleaded.

Former caretaker minister Gohar Ejaz had earlier asked the government that the Independent Power Producers should be made payments according to their power generation. “We have only one demand, pay as much amount to an IPP as it produces power,” he said.

“We have prepared a petition and going to the Supreme Court,” he said. “Everything will clear with forensic audit of the IPPs,” he added.

