FPSC Announces New Dates for Recruitment Tests

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) of Pakistan has announced new dates for its General Recruitment Tests Phase-I/2026, following a postponement last week.

In a public notice issued on April 27, the FPSC said the tets originally due to take place between April 25, 2026, and May 6, 2026, will now be held from May 9, 2026, to May 20, 2026.

The Commission added that updated admission certificates and a revised timetable for registered candidates will be uploaded by May 2, 2026. Candidates have been advised to check the FPSC website regularly for further updates about tests.

The commission also shared helpline numbers for clarification during working hours.

While the notice describes the postponement as being due to administrative reasons, the revised schedule for tests comes after the capital remained under heightened arrangements linked to the proposed second round of the Islamabad Peace Talks between the United States and Iran.