FPSC rejects allegations over missing CSS-2026 answer sheets

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has rejected as baseless and factually incorrect allegations circulating on social media that answer sheets from the CSS-2026 examination have gone missing.

The claims also allege that records maintained by the Commission’s Secrecy Wing and Exam Cell are incomplete, and that certain coaching academies are attempting to influence the allocation of examination seats in favor of their candidates.

In a statement, the FPSC described the allegations as a “concocted narrative” aimed at undermining the credibility of the Commission and the CSS examination system.

The Commission said the receipt, counting, safe custody and issuance of examination answer sheets are governed by a multi-tiered chain-of-custody system overseen by the Secrecy Wing and Exam Cell.

It said the number of answer sheets received from every examination center is recorded and cross-checked under the supervision of designated responsible officers, and no discrepancy, complaint, or irregularity in this regard exists on record.

The FPSC also rejected claims that coaching academies or other third parties could influence examination seating arrangements.

According to the Commission, examination centers, roll-number plans and seating arrangements are generated through an automated process, leaving no scope for manual interference.

The FPSC said it remained committed to transparency, merit and impartiality throughout the examination process. It added that verified complaints had previously been dealt with through “prompt and transparent action”.

The Commission has consistently taken prompt and transparent action whenever any verified complaint has been received.

All candidates and members of the public are advised not to be misled by such unverified and motivated campaigns, and to rely solely on official information issued through FPSC’s authentic channels.

The Commission reserves the right to pursue appropriate legal action against those responsible for spreading such baseless propaganda.