FPSC revises recruitment procedure for Grades 16 to 21

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has decided to introduce a major change in the recruitment process for government posts from Grade 16 to Grade 21, ARY News reported.

All recruitment examinations will follow a new Multiple Choice Question (MCQ)-based format, starting September 21, 2025.

According to sources within the FPSC, candidates will be required to appear in a single MCQ-based paper of 100 marks for Grades 16 and 17, . The passing score is set at 40 marks, and a negative marking of 0.25 will be applied for each incorrect answer.

For Grades 18 and 19, two separate MCQ-based papers of 100 marks each will be conducted. For general posts, the passing score is 40, with the same 0.25 negative marking for wrong answers.

For speciaised posts such as doctors, general managers, teachers, and other professional or technical roles, the passing percentage for teaching positions will be a minimum of 50%.

Grades 20 & 21, there will be two MCQ-based papers. However, the passing requirement for these higher-grade positions is set at a minimum of 50% marks in each paper.