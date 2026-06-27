France coach Deschamps back with World Cup squad

France number two Guy Stephan confirmed that coach Didier Deschamps would be back with the squad at the World Cup in time for training on Saturday after a quick trip back home to attend his mother’s funeral.

“Obviously I am thinking a lot about Didier. I will talk to him later but we are all really pleased that he is coming back really soon and he will be at training tomorrow afternoon,” Stephan told reporters after France’s 4-1 win over Norway in their final group game on Friday.

Deschamps missed the match at the Gillette Stadium near Boston in order to attend his mother’s funeral in south-western France, after she died earlier in the week.

The former France captain will step down as coach of Les Bleus at the end of this World Cup after 14 years in charge.

Ousmane Dembele was the star performer with a first-half hat-trick as France swatted aside a second-string Norway side to make it three wins out of three and finish first in Group I with a maximum nine points.

Desire Doue, a teammate of Dembele’s at Paris Saint-Germain, scored France’s other goal late on.

“Ousmane was so clinical today. To score three goals in a World Cup game is exceptional,” said Stephan.

“I think Doue’s goal was the first header of his career. There were lots of interesting things in the game and we could probably have scored a couple more goals.

“Norway are a quality side but they didn’t play a full-strength team.

“It was a great day, with lots of goals and lots of good moments, and the players really enjoyed it,” added the 69-year-old, as Norway rested Erling Haaland and captain Martin Odegaard.

France, World Cup winners in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, were seen as one of the leading contenders coming into the tournament.

They have so far lived up to their billing, and will now move on to a last-32 tie next Tuesday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey against either Sweden, who finished third in Group F, or the third-placed finisher in Group G.

“We really wanted that first place for logistical reasons because a 45-minute flight is better than three or four hours to Dallas,” pointed out Stephan.

Norway will go to Dallas to play Ivory Coast after coming second in the group.