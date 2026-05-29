France defender Konate set to leave Liverpool: reports

France defender Ibrahima Konate is to leave Liverpool when his contract expires next month after failing to agree a new deal, according to multiple reports in the British media on Friday.

The 27-year-old centre-back, who has spent five years on Merseyside since joining from Leipzig, suggested last month that he was “close to an agreement” with Liverpool, the BBC, the Times, the Guardian and other media reported.

However, the reports said that the two parties could not settle on the financial aspects of the deal.

Konate, who will be in the France squad at the World Cup which starts next month, will becomes the third big name to leave Liverpool this summer with Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah and Scottish defender Andy Robertson already through the door.

Centre-back Jeremy Jacquet will arrive from French side Rennes in a 70 million euros ($81.3 million) deal but he is only 20 and missed the last four months of the season with a shoulder injury.

That leaves captain Virgil van Dijk, 34, in need of a senior partner if Liverpool are to rectify the defensive weaknesses that undermined their season when they finished fifth in the Premier League.