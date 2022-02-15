France eyes investment in Karachi, ‘investors to visit Pakistan’ soon

KARACHI: France’s Counsel General in Karachi Christian Testot on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and said that they are interested in bringing investment to Karachi, the business hub of the country, ARY NEWS reported.

During a meeting between the two, the Counsel General of France said that he would bring French investors to Pakistan to explore avenues of investment opportunities in Karachi.

The chief minister said that Sindh province has vast opportunities for investment and a special economic zone is being established at Dhabeji, an area near Karachi.

The chief minister further shared with Christian Testot regarding vast opportunities of investment in the tourism sector in the province besides also sharing opportunities in automobile, water, transport and other sectors.

CM Murad Ali Shah shared how the country tackled COVID response in a better manner, enabling the businesses to continue their activities.

“Even the fifth wave of the pandemic has now seen a decline with hospitalization and death ratios going down with the passage of time,” he said.

