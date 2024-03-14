France eyes investment in Pakistan’s energy sector

ISLAMABAD: France on Thursday expressed its interest to invest in Pakistan’s energy sector.

The interest was expressed by a French delegation headed by its Deputy Head of Mission Guillaume Dabouis during a meeting with Minister of Energy Dr. Musadik Masood Malik in Islamabad.

The French officials expressed keen interest in investing in various aspects of Pakistan’s energy landscape, ranging from LNG cargo provision to energy resource exploration and projects aimed at enhancing energy trading, distribution and transmission within the country.

Additionally, the French delegation conveyed their interest in initiatives directed towards reducing line losses and revitalizing Pakistan’s energy sector as a whole.

The energy minister reiterated the commitment to address the country’s longstanding energy challenges.

Emphasizing a departure from piecemeal strategies, he assured that the new government would approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with a thoroughly prepared plan.