France-Iraq World Cup game suspended
- By AFP -
- Jun 23, 2026
The World Cup match between France and Iraq was suspended at half-time on Monday due to a severe weather alert, as fans were told to take shelter from an approaching thunderstorm.
A FIFA official said the game in Philadelphia, which kicked off at 2100 GMT, would be delayed for at least half an hour, including the scheduled 15-minute half-time break.
France were leading 1-0 at the interval in the Group I contest thanks to a Kylian Mbappe goal in the 14th minute.
🚨REMINDER: Everytime there’s a new alert about a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM, the clock gets restarted and the match gets delayed by 30 minutes.
So 30 minutes is the LEAST the match can be delayed, unless the weather gets better. pic.twitter.com/kQ6KGcKrpA
— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 22, 2026