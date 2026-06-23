France-Iraq World Cup game suspended

The World Cup match between France and Iraq was suspended at half-time on Monday due to a severe weather alert, as fans were told to take shelter from an approaching thunderstorm.

A FIFA official said the game in Philadelphia, which kicked off at 2100 GMT, would be delayed for at least half an hour, including the scheduled 15-minute half-time break.

France were leading 1-0 at the interval in the Group I contest thanks to a Kylian Mbappe goal in the 14th minute.