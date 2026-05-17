Pakistani citizens planning to visit France on a Schengen visa must provide a comprehensive bank statement alongside their application. This financial document plays a crucial role in the visa approval process at the French Embassy in Pakistan.

The French Embassy holds the sole authority to make final decisions on visa issuance after thoroughly reviewing all supporting documents, including the applicant’s financial history.

Applicants are strongly advised to submit their visa applications well ahead of their intended departure date, as short-stay visa processing typically takes 15 to 20 days following the embassy interview.

Key Documents Required for a French Schengen Visa

Valid Passport:

A travel document valid for the entire duration of the intended stay.

Itinerary Details:

Confirmation of an organized tour or any official document outlining the planned travel itinerary.

Proof of Return:

A confirmed return flight ticket or a complete round-trip travel itinerary.

Proof of Professional Status:

An employment contract, a work certificate specifying the duration, dates, and purpose of the trip, or tax returns from the past two years. Documents demonstrating strong personal or familial ties to Pakistan are also highly recommended.

Financial Proof:

Bank statements from the last six months, salary slips from the past three months, or a valid pension certificate.

Proof of Accommodation:

A verifiable hotel reservation, a lease agreement, or an official invitation letter from a private host.

Travel Health Insurance:

A valid certificate covering all Schengen countries.

A list of approved insurance providers is available on the official embassy website.

Minimum Bank Balance Requirements

Applicants must submit concrete evidence proving they possess sufficient funds to finance their entire trip.

While there is no fixed minimum balance officially mandated by the embassy, French authorities generally expect travelers to meet the following daily thresholds:

Staying in a hotel:

Approximately €120 per day.

Pre-booked accommodation or staying with a host: Between €65 and €110 per day.

Total Amount needed to stay in France for 90 days

Consequently, an individual planning a maximum 90-day tourist stay in a hotel would need an amount equivalent to roughly €10,800 in their bank account.

With the Euro trading at approximately Rs 324.32 as of May 2026, a Pakistani applicant planning a 90-day stay in France would need to show a closing bank balance of more than Rs 3.5 million to satisfy the requirement.