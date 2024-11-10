IARC Summer School 2025: Free study opportunity for Pakistani students in France

Pakistani students have an incredible opportunity to attend a fully funded summer school abroad! Applications are now open for the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) Summer School 2025.

Hosted by the IARC in France, this Summer School programme is perfect for researchers, healthcare professionals, and students who want to enhance their expertise in cancer research and public health.

Participants will have a chance to explore the complexities of cancer prevention, early detection, and research, providing valuable hands-on experience in tackling the causes of cancer.

IARC Summer School 2025 is an excellent platform for anyone looking to contribute to global health and cancer control.

IARC Summer School 2025 Overview

The programme will take place in Lyon, a beautiful city at the confluence of the Rhône and Saône Rivers. The programme will bring together graduate students, researchers, and public health professionals. The primary focus will be on cancer epidemiology, prevention strategies, and early detection techniques.

The IARC Summer School 2025 is fully funded, which means all costs—including airfare, accommodation, and course fees—are covered, particularly for students and professionals from low-income and middle-income countries.

This makes it an excellent opportunity for those looking to enhance their careers without the financial burden.

The programme will begin with online training, followed by in-person sessions in France, where leading experts will provide in-depth knowledge of cancer control practices.

How to Apply

Pakistani students should be fluent in both written and spoken English. The deadline for applications is January 6, 2025.

To apply, simply visit the official portal and submit your application online. [Click here to apply].