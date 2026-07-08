France v Morocco rematch as World Cup quarter-finals get under way

France begin their final push towards a third World Cup crown on Thursday when they take on Morocco in a blockbuster showdown as a star-studded quarter-final line-up kicks off.

After a month of scintillating action that has dispelled pre-tournament anxieties over sky-high ticket prices and geopolitics, the biggest, boldest and most logistically complex World Cup ever staged has been whittled down to eight teams.

France, who have emerged as the outstanding team of the tournament after a series of dazzling attacking displays, face arguably their toughest test so far in the shape of African champions Morocco at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, outside Boston.

Les Bleus have surged into the last eight in style, scoring 14 goals in five games — seven of them from in-form captain Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is one of four star strikers who are leading the chase for the World Cup’s Golden Boot as the tournament enters the home stretch.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi tops the scoring chart with eight, Mbappe and Norway’s Erling Haaland have seven each and England’s Harry Kane has six.

Thursday’s opening quarter-final is a repeat of the 2022 World Cup semi-final in Qatar, won 2-0 by France, who would go on to lose in the final against Argentina.

Tactical nous

Morocco meanwhile have looked impressive en route to the last eight, easing through the group phase before battling past the Netherlands in the last 32 and swatting aside Canada in the round of 16 last weekend.

The Atlas Lions will threaten France with a mix of technical quality, physicality and tactical nous under the guidance of coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who masterminded Morocco’s shock victory in the under-20 World Cup last year.

The winner will advance to a semi-final showdown against the victor of Friday’s tie in Los Angeles between European champions Spain and Belgium.

The Spaniards eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the last 16 on Monday to advance with a clinical 1-0 victory.

While La Roja haven’t hit the dizzying attacking heights of France, they will fancy their chances of navigating a Belgium side who have slowly built momentum over the course of the tournament.

Belgium struggled through the group phase with lacklustre draws in their first two matches before routing New Zealand 5-1 to secure their place in the knockout rounds.

They came back from the dead in the last 32 to beat Senegal 3-2, when they had trailed 2-0 with four minutes to go, before dismantling the United States 4-1 with arguably their best display of the tournament in Seattle on Monday.

Houdini act

On the other side of the draw, holders Argentina face Switzerland in Kansas City on Saturday after staggering into the quarter-finals.

The South Americans, aiming to become the first back-to-back champions since Brazil in 1962, were given an almighty scare by Cape Verde in the last 32 before winning 3-2 in extra-time.

On Tuesday, Messi inspired an incredible Houdini act in a jaw-dropping 3-2 defeat of Egypt in Atlanta, when the reigning champions recovered from 2-0 down with 11 minutes of normal time remaining to snatch victory.

Messi was reduced to tears of relief after that roller coaster victory.

“We wanted to stay in the tournament,” the Argentina captain said afterwards.

“We didn’t want today to be the end, we didn’t want to go home.”

The winner of Argentina-Switzerland will face either Norway or England in the semi-finals in Atlanta next week.

England advanced to the last eight on Sunday with a pulsating 3-2 defeat of Mexico in the Azteca Stadium, winning an extraordinary, drama-filled contest which has given the Three Lions renewed belief in their bid to win a first major title since 1966.

England’s talismanic midfield star Jude Bellingham says the victory reinforced his belief that the Three Lions can claim the ultimate prize — and wants his team-mates to feel the same.

“I’m convinced of it and I hope that a win like this can give them that same conviction that they’re top players and we shouldn’t fear anyone,” Bellingham said.

Blocking England’s path is a formidable Norway side spearheaded by the irrepressible Haaland, who scored both goals in Sunday’s last 16 win over Brazil.

“We have to study England but obviously we have seen them in their previous games in the tournament and they will be a very strong opponent, but hopefully it will be a very even and tight game,” Norway coach Stale Solbakken said.