François Arnaud unfollows co-stars after online harassment

Canadian actor François Arnaud has significantly reduced his social media presence, unfollowing the cast and creators of the series Heated Rivalry following a wave of online harassment and dating speculation.

The 40-year-old actor recently removed co-stars Hudson Williams, Robbie G.K., and Connor Storrie, as well as series creator Jacob Tierney, from his followed accounts on Instagram.

According to reports from Just Jared, Arnaud’s “following” count dropped from over 1,000 to 213 within a single week, a move that has sparked intense debate among the show’s fanbase.

How did the dispute begin?

The backlash reportedly began after Arnaud was photographed leaving JFK International Airport with co-star Connor Storrie following a promotional tour in New York City. The images triggered widespread dating rumours and “shipping” debates.

While some fans supported the potential pairing, others expressed vocal dissatisfaction, arguing that Storrie should be romantically paired with Hudson Williams.

This disagreement escalated into targeted harassment directed at Arnaud, prompting his decision to distance himself from the production’s social media circle.

Public and Fan Response

Reaction on X (formerly Twitter) has been sharply divided between concern for the actor’s well-being and confusion over his methods.

“François Arnaud has unfollowed everyone involved with Heated Rivalry,” one viewer noted. “Nasty comments and online harassment seem to have caused François to limit his online presence”.

Others defended the actor, calling for fans to “leave him alone,” while some questioned why the cast and creator were included in the mass unfollowing.

The friction has led to speculation regarding the professional atmosphere on set and the long-term future of the series.

A Pattern of Social Media Fatigue

Arnaud has previously alluded to the pressures of digital fame. In a recent interview on Sirius XM’s The Morning Mashup, the actor admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the sudden surge in attention.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, delete Instagram now,’” Arnaud said during the appearance. He later added, “This is how it should end. This is my happy ending,” suggesting a desire to move away from the public eye.

Neither representatives for Arnaud nor the production team for Heated Rivalry have issued an official statement regarding the social media activity.